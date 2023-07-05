See inside this Grade ll listed character home - with many modern comforts

Conversions from schools, chapels, and pubs to residential homes are often seen on today's property market, but not so often a home that once formed part of a monastery.

This stunning Grade ll listed property in the village of Sicklinghall has been fully refurbished by its current owners, but retains many period features as clues to its monastical past.

The Chapel Court home has new triple glazed windows, LED lighting, a newly installed central heating system, and underfloor heating to the ground floor.

Arranged over three floors. its accommodation includes a chapel style entrance door to an inner hallway with staircase and wooden panelling, and a fitted study area.

A family room with handmade bespoke furniture has fitted shelving and concertina wooden doors, with a feature original stained glass window in exposed stone surround.

Bespoke handmade Christopher Philips units feature in the kitchen with diner, that has Quartz worktops and integrated appliances that include a double range cooker with six ring gas hob, a Siemens microwave, and a full height Siemens fridge and freezer.

A large central island with a Belfast sink unit and an integrated dishwasher, has a shaped breakfast bar.

The limestone fireplace has a wood burning stove on its matching hearth.-With sliding doors to two sides, and several windows, the lounge is a bright space with a stone wall feature.

There's a separate utility room with an exposed original stone wall, and a modern ground floor w.c..

From the first floor landing is a guest bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe. Another of two bedrooms has fitted wardrobes, and there's a house bathroom with a tiled bath and wall mounted shower bar with fittings above.

A second floor landing leads to two more bedrooms, both with exposed timber ceiling beams, and a bathroom.

The main bedroom has fitted furniture and lovely countryside views, and a luxury bathroom features a tiled bath and a walk-in wet room style shower unit.

There's a shared grave driveway with parking space, and a single garage with light, power and loft space.

Private stone-walled gardens include a flagged patio area and a lawn, and there is shared use of the central courtyard with original Yorkshire stone flags, and raised flower beds.

This property in Chapel Court, Main Street, Sicklinghall, is for sale at £789,000, with Renton and Parr, Wetherby, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

