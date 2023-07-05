News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at the 12 neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district where property values are rising fastest, according to new data

House prices in Harrogate: The 12 neighbourhoods where property values are rising fastest, according to new data

People wanting to buy a home in Harrogate can find out the areas where prices are rising the fastest, thanks to new data.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:55 BST

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods in England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas.

It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of Harrogate which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021...

This neighbourhood saw prices rise by 24.6 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £405,000 in 2022

1. Masham, Kirkby Malzeard and North Stainley

This neighbourhood saw prices rise by 24.6 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £405,000 in 2022 Photo: Archive

This neighbourhood saw prices rise by 14.3 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £239,975 in 2022

2. Saltergate

This neighbourhood saw prices rise by 14.3 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £239,975 in 2022 Photo: Google Maps

This neighbourhood saw prices rise by 11.9 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £258,025 in 2022

3. Bilton

This neighbourhood saw prices rise by 11.9 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £258,025 in 2022 Photo: Archive

This neighbourhood saw prices rise by 10.1 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £380,000 in 2022

4. Killinghall and Hampsthwaite

This neighbourhood saw prices rise by 10.1 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £380,000 in 2022 Photo: Google Maps

