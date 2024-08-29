IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Aug 2024, 16:07 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

This four bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £525,000

1. West Cliffe Terrace, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £525,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with William H Brown for £160,000

2. Spa Terrace, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with William H Brown for £160,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £350,000

3. Valley Drive, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £290,000

4. Regent Place, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £290,000 Photo: Zoopla

