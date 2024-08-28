Inside this stunning 'home for all seasons', for sale at £1,695,000

With six bedrooms and four reception rooms, its grounds include a picturesque lily pond, a paddock, and a tennis court.

Right in the heart of Kirkby Overblow, The Lodge has been a happy home to the same family for over 35 years.

Its accommodation over three floors extends to some 3,600 square feet, with cellar rooms that have scope for development.

Grounds of just over two acres include tiered formal gardens, with sun terraces, lawns, hedging and topiary.

Pathways lead down to an all En-Tout-Cas tennis court, with an ornamental lake and paddock that extends to the southern boundary.

Built around 1835, The Lodge has distinct Georgian styling with later additions that include the breakfast kitchen and rear hallway.

The central hallway runs between sitting and dining rooms, both of which display wonderful views through south-facing bay windows.

There’s a study, or studio, and a large shelved library that leads into the breakfast kitchen.

A side entrance hall links to an oversized utility room.

Two of four double bedrooms on the first-floor have en-suite shower rooms, and there’s a refitted house bathroom.

A return staircase leads to two further double bedrooms and another bathroom on the second floor, plus attic storage.

Works to maintain and improve the house over the last decade have included re-roofing, a new boiler and new bespoke sealed-unit double-glazed windows.

The adjacent dwelling was an extension of the original Victorian house, and was built in the 1930s or 40s on the site of former outbuildings.

In 1969 the enlarged house was subdivided into two dwellings, and has remained in separate ownership. There is no intention on the part of the neighbour to sell at this time.

Kirkby Overblow has a thriving community with a village pub, a well regarded primary school, and an active church which also serves as the village hall.

​The Lodge, Kirkby Overblow, is for sale at £1,695,000, with GSC Grays, Boroughbridge, tel. 01423 590500.

