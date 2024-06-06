IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jun 2024, 16:04 BST
There are some lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £920,000

1. Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £920,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with William H Brown for £895,000

2. Tofts Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with William H Brown for £895,000 Photo: Zoopla

This seven bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £1,395,000

3. Harrogate Road, Spofforth

This seven bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £1,395,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Bridgfords for £220,000

4. Stonebeck Avenue, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Bridgfords for £220,000 Photo: Zoopla

