Inside this high end south Harrogate home with stunning open-plan living kitchen

This bright and spacious family home with huge bay windows and an open plan living kitchen, has five sizeable bedrooms and a south-facing rear garden.

Its leafy location to the south of Harrogate is just a stroll away from Hornbeam railway station, with many other amenities close by.

To the front of the house is a lawned garden, and driveway parking for several vehicles.

A garage with power and lighting has a mezzanine level that could be used for multiple purposes.

An interior with both space and character, and some period features, includes an airy reception hallway with a w.c. off and a useful cupboard.

The bay-fronted sitting room has a feature fireplace flanked by stained glass windows, and period ceiling decor. This links to a study, or home office.

Within the showpiece living and dining kitchen are fitted units, integrated appliances and a breakfast island. Two sets of glazed doors open to the rear garden, allowing indoor to outdoor living and entertaining. A separate utility room provides added facilities.

First floor bedrooms include a principal bedroom suite with fitted wardrobes and an en suite with a luxury walk-in shower enclosure and twin vanity washbasins.

Another spacious bedroom has an en-suite shower room and fitted furniture, with the added bonus of a Juliet balcony looking over the garden.

Two further good-sized bedrooms are at this level, with a tiled house bathroom that includes a separate shower.

Above is an additional double bedroom, with great storage space and an en-suite shower room.

A sizeable lawned rear garden has a private flagged patio, along with decked seating areas that catch the sun.

This home in Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate, has a price tag of £1,275,000, with Myrings estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.

1 . Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate The frontage of the property, with lawned front garden and side driveway. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate The light and spacious entrance hall. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate The open plan living and dining kitchen. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate A distinctive lounge has a wide bay window and feature fireplace Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4