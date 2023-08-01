News you can trust since 1836
A view of the south Harrogate house from its lawned rear garden.A view of the south Harrogate house from its lawned rear garden.
Inside this high end south Harrogate home with stunning open-plan living kitchen

This bright and spacious family home with huge bay windows and an open plan living kitchen, has five sizeable bedrooms and a south-facing rear garden.
By Sally Burton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:17 BST

Its leafy location to the south of Harrogate is just a stroll away from Hornbeam railway station, with many other amenities close by.

To the front of the house is a lawned garden, and driveway parking for several vehicles.

A garage with power and lighting has a mezzanine level that could be used for multiple purposes.

An interior with both space and character, and some period features, includes an airy reception hallway with a w.c. off and a useful cupboard.

The bay-fronted sitting room has a feature fireplace flanked by stained glass windows, and period ceiling decor. This links to a study, or home office.

Within the showpiece living and dining kitchen are fitted units, integrated appliances and a breakfast island. Two sets of glazed doors open to the rear garden, allowing indoor to outdoor living and entertaining. A separate utility room provides added facilities.

First floor bedrooms include a principal bedroom suite with fitted wardrobes and an en suite with a luxury walk-in shower enclosure and twin vanity washbasins.

Another spacious bedroom has an en-suite shower room and fitted furniture, with the added bonus of a Juliet balcony looking over the garden.

Two further good-sized bedrooms are at this level, with a tiled house bathroom that includes a separate shower.

Above is an additional double bedroom, with great storage space and an en-suite shower room.

A sizeable lawned rear garden has a private flagged patio, along with decked seating areas that catch the sun.

This home in Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate, has a price tag of £1,275,000, with Myrings estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.

The frontage of the property, with lawned front garden and side driveway.

1. Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate

The frontage of the property, with lawned front garden and side driveway.

The light and spacious entrance hall.

2. Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate

The light and spacious entrance hall.

The open plan living and dining kitchen.

3. Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate

The open plan living and dining kitchen.

A distinctive lounge has a wide bay window and feature fireplace

4. Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate

A distinctive lounge has a wide bay window and feature fireplace

