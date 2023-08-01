Inside this high end south Harrogate home with stunning open-plan living kitchen
Its leafy location to the south of Harrogate is just a stroll away from Hornbeam railway station, with many other amenities close by.
To the front of the house is a lawned garden, and driveway parking for several vehicles.
A garage with power and lighting has a mezzanine level that could be used for multiple purposes.
An interior with both space and character, and some period features, includes an airy reception hallway with a w.c. off and a useful cupboard.
The bay-fronted sitting room has a feature fireplace flanked by stained glass windows, and period ceiling decor. This links to a study, or home office.
Within the showpiece living and dining kitchen are fitted units, integrated appliances and a breakfast island. Two sets of glazed doors open to the rear garden, allowing indoor to outdoor living and entertaining. A separate utility room provides added facilities.
First floor bedrooms include a principal bedroom suite with fitted wardrobes and an en suite with a luxury walk-in shower enclosure and twin vanity washbasins.
Another spacious bedroom has an en-suite shower room and fitted furniture, with the added bonus of a Juliet balcony looking over the garden.
Two further good-sized bedrooms are at this level, with a tiled house bathroom that includes a separate shower.
Above is an additional double bedroom, with great storage space and an en-suite shower room.
A sizeable lawned rear garden has a private flagged patio, along with decked seating areas that catch the sun.
This home in Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate, has a price tag of £1,275,000, with Myrings estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.
