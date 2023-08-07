See this £2m property for sale near Harrogate with golf business included

A property that includes a thriving golf course and business, with a bungalow and annexe, is for sale in a picturesque spot near Harrogate for £2m.

Spofforth Golf Course, originally a family farm, has been developed over years into a successful lifestyle business with residential properties, golf facilities, and agricultural buildings.

Opened in 1994, the stunning 18 hole 6,176 yard (par 72) golf course has been laid out over an undulating and partly wooded landscape.

There is also a six bay driving range, a single storey clubhouse, greenkeeping complex and an extensive car park. All together the site covers 130 acres.

Manor Farm is a bungalow with a garden, garage and private driveway with parking.

A utility leads from outside into the kitchen, followed by the lounge and reception rooms.

The bungalow has four sizeable bedrooms with large windows that bring in natural light and look out over the stunning golf course views.

The Stables annexe is a single bedroom property, ideal for staff or guest accommodation, and comprises a kitchen, lounge, bathroom and spacious double bedroom. Large French doors open to the patio and into the garden.

Golf buildings include a clubhouse and shop, greenkeeping facilities andstores, and farm buildings. Clubhouse facilities comprise a café, kitchenette with storeroom, ladies' and gents' changing room and toilets, and a covered deck.

The greenkeeping facilities form part of general-purpose farm buildings and yard.

Spofforth Golf Course runs as a pay and play golf facility, without memberships, and has potential for commercialisation.

Full information on the business is available in an online data room and will be shared with interested parties on signing an NDA. The current headline green fee charges for 18 (9) holes are £18.00 (£13.00) weekday and £20.00 (£13.00) weekends.

Manor Farm bungalow is subject to an Agricultural Occupancy Restriction stating that "The occupation of the dwelling shall be limited to a person solely or mainly employed or last employed in the locality in agriculture as defined in section 290 (1) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1971 or in forestry (including any dependents of such a person residing with him) and or a widow or widower of such a person".

A spokesperson for selling agents Lister Haigh said: “There is a lot of interest in this property, from a broad mix of people looking from the commercial aspect. The restriction, however, must be adhered to, and there is always the option of reverting the property back to farmland.”

There is potential for further development, subject to necessary planning consents, and there is a public footpath with right of way through the property.

​This property in Spofforth, near Harrogate, is for sale at £2m, with Lister Haigh, Knaresborough, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Spofforth, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire An overview of the stunning location of the golf course and property.

Spofforth, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire The six-bay driving range.

Spofforth, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire The lounge of the bungalow has doors leading outside.

Spofforth, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire A bedroom with a view.

