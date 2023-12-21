See inside this bright and uniquely styled home, for sale now near Harrogate

A stunning detached home with an individually designed, one-of-a-kind oak-frame, that offers almost 3,000 sq ft of living space and is close to Boroughbridge town centre, is on the market.

Oak House, on Back Lane in Langthorpe, is within walking distance of Boroughbridge, and enjoys rural views.

The ground floor features oak effect Amtico flooring with underfloor heating, and a fabulous open plan dining kitchen with granite work surfaces, freestanding appliance space and a large central island.

The main reception area has high vaulted ceilings, and the living room windows are floor to ceiling, withe views of the private garden.

There’s also a utility room and w.c..

The galleried first floor landing looks over the entrance hall and leads to a dual aspect principal bedroom with en-suite, as well as two further double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

A further galleried landing on the second floor leads to two more double bedrooms.

Claire Tiplady, branch manager at Dacre, Son and Hartley’s Ripon office, said: “Oak House is a unique home with an individual design, that has been traditionally built and is very spacious, making it ideal for any growing family.

"The oak frame is a feature throughout the house and offers a genuine wow factor from the moment you walk in.

“It’s also in a great location, on a quiet street but within easy walking distance of all Boroughbridge’s independent cafés, shops, pubs and restaurants. It has the added benefit of being just a few minutes’ drive from the A1(M).”

The property is approached via double iron electric gates and there’s parking for multiple vehicles, with front and rear lawned gardens and a Yorkshire stone patio area.

Oak House, Back Lane, Langthorpe, Boroughbridge is for sale with a guide price of £800,000.

For more details contact Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ripon office on 01765 605151 or visit www.dacres.co.uk

