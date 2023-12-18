Inside this 1.1m home for sale in sought after Harrogate village
Thornton Bridge House stands within lovely lawned gardens with countryside views that extend for miles.
Its outstanding features include arresting fireplaces, high ceilings with cornicing and a staircase with gallery landing.
Along with an entrance vestibule, and hall with magnificent staircase, there is a further reception hall with pantry and rear porch. The large breakfast kitchen has a separate dining area, with a fitted out utility room as an extra facility.
There's a formal dining room, a living room, family room, a games room, study, and the annexe that has an open plan, living room and kitchen, a bedroom, bathroom and access to the utility room.Five bedrooms on the first floor include a principal room with dressing room and en-suite bathroom. One other bedroom has an en suite shower room, then there is the main bathroom and a further shower room.Two large attic rooms on the floor above could adapt to further accommodation if desired.
Electric gates lead in to the large courtyard with gravel area and turning circle, a double carport and pathways to the rear gardens. These are lawned and impressive, with specimen plants and trees, and a paved terrace with a feature topiary.
Bishop Thornton is within easy reach of both Harrogate and Ripon, while offering facilities of its own that include a public house, church, village shop and cricket club. It is surrounded by countryside with a wide choice of pretty walks and trails.
Thornton Bridge House, Bishop Thornton, Harrogate, has an asking price of £1,100,000, with Nicholls Tyreman estate agents, Harrogate.
Call 01423 503076 for more information.
