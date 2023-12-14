Inside this stunning listed home that's for sale in a top Harrogate location
Original features are plentiful throughout the house, but so are modern comforts, with gas central heating providing warmth.
The main accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a lovely lounge with feature fireplace and bay window, and a second reception room with bespoke built-in bookcases.
At lower ground level is the impressive open plan living kitchen with a gas range cooker, a central island with breakfast bar, an integrated dishwasher, space for an American fridge freezer, and a dining area with plenty of space that’s ideal for entertaining.
A separate utility room and w.c. complete the ground floor facilities.
From the first floor landing are two double bedrooms, another good size bedroom and a modern house bathroom with walk-in shower.
On the second floor is a further landing that leads to the master suite with its large bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe and a stylish en suite bathroom with a separate bath and walk-in shower.
A spiral staircase leads up from the landing to another double bedroom with its own en suite bathroom.
Street parking with permits available from the Council is to the front of the property.
To the rear of the house is an enclosed and attractive landscaped garden that has an astro turf lawn, raised flower beds, and a patio with seating area that forms great space for entertaining family and friends in the warmer months of the year.
An outbuilding offers useful storage space.
This character home in Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, is offered at a price of £925,000, by Hopkinsons Estate Agents, Harrogate.
Call the agents on 01423 501201 for more details.
