Memento Mori fascinates, while Louis Vuitton case goes for £4,500 in sale

An 18th Century Memento Mori Needlework – Sold for £1,300

A fascinating, enigmatic Memento Mori or ‘reminder of death’ sold for £1,300 in Tennants Auctioneers’ Fashion, Costume and Textiles Sale on May 23 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Unusually, it had been worked in needlepoint, a medium that is generally used for decorative scenes rich with flowers and animals. While rather faded, this 18th Century needlework has a skull, a vase with a wilted flower, and a recently blown out candle trailing a wisp of smoke.

Below, written in Latin, is the phrase “My days have faded away like smoke” which is taken from Psalm 102 verse 3. It is a lament attributed to David that deals with sorrow, humility and faith, and is often read during lent and at funerals.

Memento Mori, reminders of death and the fleeting nature of life, have their roots in classical philosophy, and begin to crop up in the arts from the medieval period onwards.

A Louis Vuitton Monogram Leather Hard Suitcase – sold for £4,500.

The top lot in the sale, however, was a Late 19th Century Louis Vuitton Fitted Case made for the Earl of Lonsdale and emblazoned with his red, white and yellow stripped livery, which sold for £4,500.

Despite showing its age, the bespoke fitted interior, complete with gentleman’s accoutrements such as a folding manicure set and travelling inkwell, made four times the estimate.

Also relating to the Earls of Lonsdale were a Late 19th Century Large Tan Leather Dressing Case, made by Joseph Last of London (sold for £480), and a First Footman Livery Uniform to the 5th Earl of Lonsdale in the distinctive yellow colour so beloved by the so-called ‘Yellow Earl’ (sold for £550).

World costume and textiles sold well throughout the sale, led by an Early 19th Century Persian Robe in heavy silk brocade, which sold for £2,200, and a group of 19th Century and Later Cypriot Embroidered Towels and Panels, which sold for £700.

Section of an Early 19th Century Persian Robe – sold for £2,200

Among the Chinese lots were an Early 20th Century Chinese Peach Silk Robe (sold for £1,200), a Large 19th Century Chinese Robe in purple silk (sold for £800), and an Early 20th Century Decorative Chinese Embroidered Wall Panel (sold for £1,500).

Good groups of mixed English and French antique textiles went well in the sale, too, with a group of 19th Century French Quilted Textiles selling for £650, and a group of 19th Century and Later French Printed Cotton Textile Remnants selling for £600.

Amongst the vintage costume, good prices were achieved for mid-century lots, including a group of Circa 1970s and Later Laura Ashley Clothing (sold for £600), a Circa 1970s Ossie Clark Purple and Bronze Dress (sold for £300), and a Mid-20th Century Lady’s Jaeger Tweed Coat bearing the CC41 Label, which was sold together with a black wool Behmer Coat for £450.

The May 23 sale achieved a total hammer price of £53,240 with an 88 per cent sold rate for 245 lots. All prices quoted are hammer price, excluding buyer’s premium at 24 per cent plus VAT

Full sale results are available on the website: www.tennants.co.uk