Works by Cornish painter Alfred Wallis and Northern artist Helen Bradley come up for sale

Alfred Wallis, ‘Sailboats and Fish’ – estimate: £15,000-20,000

Alfred Wallis (1855-1942), retired mariner and self-taught artist, is much celebrated for his naïve paintings that reflect his direct experience of the sea and fishing communities in Cornwall. Painting solely for his own enjoyment, Wallis was discovered in 1928 by founding members of the St. Ives School, Ben Nicholson (second husband of Barbara Hepworth) and Christopher Wood.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two works by Wallis will appear in the Modern and Contemporary Art Sale at Tennants Auctioneers on June 14; Sailboats and Fish (estimate: £15,000-20,000, all figures exclude buyer’s premium), and Steamboats and Lighthouse (estimate: £8,000-12,000).

Both works were purchased by the vendor’s grandmother directly from the artist. In the winter of 1941-2, the vendor’s grandparents had moved to Carbis Bay, just east of St. Ives, close to the home of their great friends Naum Garbo, the highly influential Russian avant-garde sculptor, and his wife Miriam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the Garbos they met some key St. Ives School artists such as Ben Nicholson, Barbara Hepworth, and Alfred Wallis, by then a near-destitute old man. To help him, and because they liked his work, they purchased several of his paintings.

Section of Helen Layfield Bradley's 'House for Sale' – estimate: £15,000-20,000

Leading a strong outing for Northern Art are three works by Helen Bradley. At the age of 65, having dedicated her adult life to raising a family, Helen Layfield Bradley (1900-1979) reinvented herself as an internationally acclaimed artist.

Using a soft yet colourful palette and simple two-dimensional figures, she illustrated short narrative accounts based on early childhood memories of growing up in the Edwardian era, to show her grandchildren how different the world was when she was a child.

On offer in the sale are ‘Snowing in Lanchester’, ‘Lees Brook’ and ‘House for Sale’, which carry estimates of £15,000-20,000 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further interesting works by Northern artists include a selection of paintings by Brian ‘Braaq’ Shields (1951-1997), including Figures and Dogs Before a Mill Town (estimate: £3,000-5,000), Winter Wash Day by Peter Brook (1927-2009) (estimate: £3,000-5,000), ‘Catherine’ by Norman Cornish (1919-2014) (estimate: £2,000-3,000), ‘Galloping Horse’ by Sally Arnup (1930-2015) (estimate: £4,000-6,000) and works by Wigan artist Theodore Major.

David Hockney, 'Diptychon' 1989 – estimate: £5,000-7,000

Three works by the interesting early 20th century British female artist Madeline Green (1884-1947) are also on offer; At the Races (estimate: £2,000-3,000), The Couple (estimate: £2,000-3,000), and Study of a Lady (£250-350).

Working at a time of significant social change, with shifting perceptions of gender roles, Green and her circle of sitters were concerned with the place of the female artist and her work explores the theme of identity.

She used both herself and close family members as sitters, in the case of the present works her sister, who is presented in more masculine dress, although it is impossible to say if this was from necessity or a comment on gender roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Diptychon’, a homemade print made by David Hockney (b.1937) in 1989 is one highlight of a collection of works from a deceased estate in London.

With provenance from Gilden’s Arts Gallery in London, the print is offered with an estimate of £5,000-7,000.

Further notable works from the collection include two sculptures; ‘Ace of Diamonds’ by Lynn Chadwick (1914-2003), (estimate: £3,000-5,000), and ‘Mouton Sun’ from 1963 by Kenneth Armitage (1916-2002), (estimate: £2,500-4,000).

A wide range of prints by leading British artists will include examples by Henry Moore, Paul Nash, Patrick Procktor, David Hockney and Howard Hodgkin.