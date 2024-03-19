Look inside this historic six-bed Pannal home that's new on the market

Not only does this stone-built property in the pretty village of Pannal have stunning rooms and a garden with exceptional views, it also has history dating back centuries.

Set back in a cluster of residential homes that look out over miles of countryside, the six-bedroom family home is comfortably modern inside, with great character and original features.

Long ago, All Saints Court bore the name Wescoe Hall and was owned by a yeoman family called Wescoe, whose name occurs in the parish register from 1599 to 1735.Afterwards the estate was held by the family of Crosby, from Spofforth, and following the death of the last William Crosby the estate was divided and sold.

The hall became the property of Edwin Casson, then after his death in 1863, Thomas Watson ran it as a boys school, Pannal House, until 1910.

It then became a training college for children’s nannies run by Miss Harrison and Miss Hodgson. Locals dubbed it ‘White Ladies’, but its proper title was All Saints Nursery College. In 1947 it was sold for private housing.

With replacement double-glazed sash windows throughout, this home still has scope for any new owner to make it their own.

Its interior comprises a large entrance hall with oak flooring and a striking staircase, and a magnificent bay-fronted drawing room with a feature fireplace and a door to the conservatory. Part of this room can be a separate snug.

There's a formal dining room with bay window, a breakfast kitchen with pantry, and a rear hallway with a door to the courtyard, a cloakroom and a utility room.

A first floor gallery landing leads to four bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, a house bathroom and a separate shower room.

On the second floor is a bedroom with en suite shower room, a storeroom, and a large and versatile bedroom, with fitted office furniture and bookcases.

A private driveway leads to a courtyard with communal central garden, and of two garages, one is large with high ceilings and a feature window:

The enclosed lawned garden looks over the Crimple Valley, and has flower borders with a central pathway and white picket gate, plus a low, dry stone boundary wall.

To the side is a flagged patio area and further garden, and through the gate is another small garden.

The property is within easy reach of Pannal primary school, Pannal rail link, and Harrogate town centre.

1 All Saints’ Court, Church Lane, Pannal, is priced at £1,250,000, with Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate, tel. 01423 503076.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

