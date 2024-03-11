Inside this refurbished Pannal property for sale - with glorious gardens

Broomfield dates back to around 1896 and is bright and spacious inside, with underfloor heating to the ground floor and bathrooms, and an integrated Sonos speaker system.

Period features include oak panelling, a Lutyens designed staircase. and period fireplaces in reception rooms.

A covered porch and vestibule lead into the oak-panelled hallway with oak staircase and a striking arched stained glass window.

Off the hall is a guest cloakroom with concealed cupboard, while a side lobby provides access to a utility room and wine cellar.

Principal rooms are south-facing, and include a bay-fronted sitting room, and a family room with a deep bay window that has French doors to outside.

An open plan living-and-dining kitchen has bespoke cabinets by Neptune, a Lacanche professional range electric and gas cooker, Miele appliances, and a marble-topped central island with breakfast bar.

The dining-through-to-sitting area features an ornate fireplace, with dual aspect garden views and French doors to a sun terrace.

A first floor gallery landing leads to bedrooms including the principal room, with dressing room, and luxury en suite.

Another double bedroom has an en suite, and three additional bedrooms include one used currently as a home office. There’s a house shower room.

Electric gates open to the driveway that leads to ample parking, and the built-on double garage, a gardener’s w.c. and fuel store.

Wrapping around three sides of the property is a stone-paved terrace that leads down to the extensive lawns with immaculate boundary hedges and flower borders.

Broomfield, Church Lane, Pannal, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is priced at £2,250,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423.

1 . Broomfield, Church Lane, Pannal, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire The oak panelled hallway and staircase make a striking first impression. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Broomfield, Church Lane, Pannal, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire The open plan living kitchen and diner. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Broomfield, Church Lane, Pannal, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire This double aspect reception room is bright and elegant. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Broomfield, Church Lane, Pannal, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire The deep bay window in this reception room has French doors out to the terrace and gardens. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales