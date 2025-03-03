Inside two of Harrogate's beautifully updated period townhouses for sale

One is a stunning Edwardian end townhouse, set over three floors.
It has a rear courtyard garden, and private walled, lawned gardens, with a corner summer house.
Langdale House is a luxurious mix of period charm, and contemporary style, from its amtico entrance hall to the bay-fronted living room with herringbone floor and built-in fireplace.
There’s a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, and a modern snug.
Five bedrooms include a master with a marble, spa-style en suite, and dressing room.
A sixth double bedroom is currently used as a lounge.
Langdale House, York Place, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,650,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400
Another beautiful townhouse, that is Georgian and Grade II listed, has undergone considerable work.
The five-bedroom, three bathroom home has period features with modern luxuries that range from underfloor heating, to Cat5 wiring, double-glazed sash windows and a tanked basement.
A Yorkshire stone-flagged floor in the hallway leads to a bay-fronted living room with fireplace, a reception room or home office, a dining room with cabinetry and modern fireplace, and a bespoke kitchen with fitted appliances, dekton worktops and an electric AGA.
With a door to the rear courtyard garden is a boot room and w.c., plus entry to the basement, set up as a self-contained, one double bedroom annexe.
The master bedroom with private balcony has a plush en-suite, on the first floor, and there’s a bathroom, a utility, and a guest bedroom.
Two further double bedrooms are above.
This home in Park Parade, Harrogate, is priced at £1,300,000, with Beadnall and Copley, Harrogate, tel. 01937 580850.
