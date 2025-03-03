The properties have prime locations in York Place, and Park Parade.The properties have prime locations in York Place, and Park Parade.
Inside two of Harrogate's beautifully updated period townhouses for sale

By Sally Burton
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:06 BST
Two exceptional period townhouses are for sale in Harrogate’s most sought after locations, overlooking The Stray.

One is a stunning Edwardian end townhouse, set over three floors.

It has a rear courtyard garden, and private walled, lawned gardens, with a corner summer house.

Langdale House is a luxurious mix of period charm, and contemporary style, from its amtico entrance hall to the bay-fronted living room with herringbone floor and built-in fireplace.

There’s a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, and a modern snug.

Five bedrooms include a master with a marble, spa-style en suite, and dressing room.

A sixth double bedroom is currently used as a lounge.

Langdale House, York Place, Harrogate​, is for sale at £1,650,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400

​Another beautiful townhouse, that is Georgian and Grade II listed, has undergone considerable work.

The five-bedroom, three bathroom home has period features with modern luxuries that range from underfloor heating, to Cat5 wiring, double-glazed sash windows and a tanked basement.

A Yorkshire stone-flagged floor in the hallway leads to a bay-fronted living room with fireplace, a reception room or home office, a dining room with cabinetry and modern fireplace, and a bespoke kitchen with fitted appliances, dekton worktops and an electric AGA.

With a door to the rear courtyard garden is a boot room and w.c., plus entry to the basement, set up as a self-contained, one double bedroom annexe.

The master bedroom with private balcony has a plush en-suite, on the first floor, and there’s a bathroom, a utility, and a guest bedroom.

Two further double bedrooms are above.

This home in Park Parade, Harrogate​, is priced at £1,300,000, with Beadnall and Copley, Harrogate, tel. 01937 580850​.

A view of the York Place property with garden and patio area.

1. Langdale House, York Place, Harrogate​

A view of the York Place property with garden and patio area. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

A bay-fronted reception room with feature fireplace.

2. Langdale House, York Place, Harrogate​

A bay-fronted reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

The spacious kitchen with breakfast bar.

3. Langdale House, York Place, Harrogate​

The spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

One of the contemporary style bathrooms.

4. Langdale House, York Place, Harrogate​

One of the contemporary style bathrooms. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

