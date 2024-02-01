Inside this vast and impressive central Harrogate home

Its impressive reception hall, with marble tiled flooring, features a central staircase.
The front-facing formal living room offers garden views through a distinctive corner turret bay window, complemented by 'Herringbone' solid wood flooring.
Double doors lead to the stunning open-plan dining kitchen, where the bespoke kitchen features solid wood units, high-quality integrated appliances, quartz work surfaces, a central island, and a breakfast bar unit.
This space accommodates formal dining, a lounging area, and twin 'French' patio doors that open to landscaped gardens.
Additional features include integrated ceiling speakers and a large sky lantern window.
A separate utility or boot room connects to the garage, and an L-shaped reception room on the ground floor is ideal for family entertainment or as a gym, with an en-suite shower room. A ground floor guest w.c. is accessed from the hallway.
The first floor’s central landing area, with skylight windows, leads to the spacious main bedroom with a walk-in dressing room and contemporary en-suite shower room.
Three further double bedrooms, each with a modern en-suite shower room, complete the first-floor layout.
Approached through secure electric gates, Beech Lodge features a block-paved driveway and a double integral garage.
Steps beside the garage lead to a practical basement storage area.
The landscaped gardens, surrounded by high hedges, include a low-maintenance artificial lawn at the front, and a south-west facing patio area with shaped lawns, perfect for outdoor entertaining.
This property, Beech Lodge, Harrogate, is priced at £2,000,000 with Nest Seekers International, London.
