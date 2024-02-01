News you can trust since 1836
The impressive property with turret stands within a south-facing garden.

Inside this vast and impressive central Harrogate home

With contemporary living across two floors, and with a sizeable south-facing garden, Beech Lodge sits in a prime location just a stroll away from the 200-acre Stray parkland and Harrogate's town centre.
By Sally Burton
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:42 GMT

Its impressive reception hall, with marble tiled flooring, features a central staircase.

The front-facing formal living room offers garden views through a distinctive corner turret bay window, complemented by 'Herringbone' solid wood flooring.

Double doors lead to the stunning open-plan dining kitchen, where the bespoke kitchen features solid wood units, high-quality integrated appliances, quartz work surfaces, a central island, and a breakfast bar unit.

This space accommodates formal dining, a lounging area, and twin 'French' patio doors that open to landscaped gardens.

Additional features include integrated ceiling speakers and a large sky lantern window.

A separate utility or boot room connects to the garage, and an L-shaped reception room on the ground floor is ideal for family entertainment or as a gym, with an en-suite shower room. A ground floor guest w.c. is accessed from the hallway.

The first floor’s central landing area, with skylight windows, leads to the spacious main bedroom with a walk-in dressing room and contemporary en-suite shower room.

Three further double bedrooms, each with a modern en-suite shower room, complete the first-floor layout.

Approached through secure electric gates, Beech Lodge features a block-paved driveway and a double integral garage.

Steps beside the garage lead to a practical basement storage area.

The landscaped gardens, surrounded by high hedges, include a low-maintenance artificial lawn at the front, and a south-west facing patio area with shaped lawns, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

This property, Beech Lodge, Harrogate, is priced at £2,000,000 with Nest Seekers International, London.

A front view of the staircase that rises from the hall to the first floor gallery landing.

1. Beech Lodge, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

A front view of the staircase that rises from the hall to the first floor gallery landing.

pA stunning open plan kitchen with living and dining space

2. Beech Lodge, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

pA stunning open plan kitchen with living and dining space

A well lit corner with garden views- perfect for quiet reading.

3. Beech Lodge, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

A well lit corner with garden views- perfect for quiet reading.

A gleaming hallway with feature open staircase leading up.

4. Beech Lodge, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

A gleaming hallway with feature open staircase leading up.

