Inside this listed Coach House that has seen a complete transformation

The Coach House has undergone full renovation and is now a high spec, modern home with plenty of reminders of its heritage, not least from its exposed beams, high ceilings and sizeable rooms.

Its many outstanding features include a stunning and very spacious drawing room with large windows and a feature fireplace, that looks out over the landscaped garden, and from where an open staircase with glass balustrade leads upstairs.

Two luxurious, contemporary marble bathrooms are on the first floor, with all four of the bedrooms. One is an en suite facility to the large, principal bedroom.

The sleek and bright breakfast kitchen is of the same exceptional quality.

A cosy snug or dining room with an exposed brick feature wall, an entrance hall and a w.c. all form part of the ground floor accommodation.

South-west facing gardens with specifically designed entertaining areas allow you to make the most of morning, afternoon and evening sun, and there's a cobbled communal, but private piazza, with designated parking for up to four vehicles.

A further lawned area can provide additional parking if required.

This Grade II Listed, four-bedroom home has retained many original features, and has a great deal of character, combined with more recent attention to comfort.

A privately owned and maintained driveway through open farm parkland leads to the impressive property, in its rural location south of Harrogate.

The lawned gardens have a variety of established trees, plants and shrubs.

The Coach House, Plompton, Knaresborough, has an asking price of £1,300,000 and is for sale with Carter Jonas, Harrogate.

For more information, call the agents, tel. 01423 523423.

The Coach House, Plompton, Knaresborough A front view of the property in its rural setting.

The Coach House, Plompton, Knaresborough A modern breakfast kitchen with exposed beams and feature stone wall.

The Coach House, Plompton, Knaresborough An alternative view of the L-shaped, modern breakfast kitchen.

The Coach House, Plompton, Knaresborough The large drawing room with feature fireplace, and open staircase to the first floor.