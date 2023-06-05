Inside this updated £2,495,000 country village home, for sale near Harrogate

This period property within a lovely village setting has undergone extensive renovation, to become an impressively modernised family home.

Thimbleby House has a central reception hall leading to the main reception rooms.

These include a drawing room with open grate fireplace and decorative detail, that overlooks the gardens, a bay-windowed sitting room with an inset living flame gas fire, and a study with oak flooring and gas woo-burning-effect stove. There's also a cosy snug.

The open plan dining kitchen has bespoke hand-painted cabinetry, with quartz worktops, a central island with a walnut surface, and a gas-fired Aga.

An adjoining sitting and dining area has three ‘window walls’, and French doors to a paved terrace and the gardens.

There's a rear hallway for general access to the house from a separate driveway in front of the attached garage. Here is also a utility room, a walk-in larder, a butler's pantry and a boot room. The ground floor has two w.c. facilities.

The main bedroom suite on the first floor is large with fitted wardrobes and an en suite, and overlooks the gardens.

Two of five more double bedrooms have en suites, and there is a luxurious main bathroom.

A cellar and a part-boarded and insulated loft provide further storage.

Mainly walled grounds extend to around 0.8 acres, with sweeping lawns and terraces sheltered by trees. A vegetable garden is hidden from view.

Thimbleby House is close to the historic church in the heart of Hampsthwaite village, just a few miles from Harrogate.

Village facilities include a primary school, a village shop with post office, a doctor's surgery and a pub.. Beautiful Nidderdale countryside is on the doorstep.

Thimbleby House, Church Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate, is for sale at £2,495,000, with North Residential estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 530088.

