Former village vicar's home made modern and extended, with raft of facilities
The former village vicar's home now displays a bright and modern interior that has been carefully extended, while retaining original features.
From the reception hall with a marble tile floor and guest cloakroom, is a further hallway with store room, and a turned staircase leading up.
Three reception rooms include a drawing room with a triple bay window overlooking the front lawned garden.
There is a dining room, a family room, and a large living and dining kitchen, with fitted units, a central island with granite worktop, and integrated appliances that include an Aga range cooker.
With the roomy dining space is a soft seating area from which double French doors lead out to a rear terrace. A large utility room and a further cloakroom add to the facilities.
A lovely picture window is a feature on the first floor gallery landing, looking over the gardens to open fields beyond.
With the master bedroom is a fitted, walk-in dressing room, and a luxury en suite bathroom.
The remaining bedrooms are served by a contemporary family bathroom and a separate shower room.
Electric gates lead in to the property's grounds, that hold a gym, a tennis court, two timber stables and a garden store, with an adjoining paddock suitable for a pony.
Private seating areas in the gardens behind the house have extensive views, and an oak-framed open barn is ideal for entertaining, or could be adapted for alternative use.Goldsborough is a thriving village with a primary school, pub, church and cricket club.
St Mary's House, Church Street, Goldsborough, is for sale at £1,850,000, with Hopkinsons, Harrogate, tel. 01423 501201.
