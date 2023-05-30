Former village vicar's home made modern and extended, with raft of facilities

This stunning, updated 1920s property within two acres of grounds, comes with an open oak entertaining barn, a tennis court, stables and a paddock, and is for sale within a village close to both Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The former village vicar's home now displays a bright and modern interior that has been carefully extended, while retaining original features.

From the reception hall with a marble tile floor and guest cloakroom, is a further hallway with store room, and a turned staircase leading up.

Three reception rooms include a drawing room with a triple bay window overlooking the front lawned garden.

There is a dining room, a family room, and a large living and dining kitchen, with fitted units, a central island with granite worktop, and integrated appliances that include an Aga range cooker.

With the roomy dining space is a soft seating area from which double French doors lead out to a rear terrace. A large utility room and a further cloakroom add to the facilities.

A lovely picture window is a feature on the first floor gallery landing, looking over the gardens to open fields beyond.

With the master bedroom is a fitted, walk-in dressing room, and a luxury en suite bathroom.

The remaining bedrooms are served by a contemporary family bathroom and a separate shower room.

Electric gates lead in to the property's grounds, that hold a gym, a tennis court, two timber stables and a garden store, with an adjoining paddock suitable for a pony.

Private seating areas in the gardens behind the house have extensive views, and an oak-framed open barn is ideal for entertaining, or could be adapted for alternative use.Goldsborough is a thriving village with a primary school, pub, church and cricket club.

St Mary's House, Church Street, Goldsborough, is for sale at £1,850,000, with Hopkinsons, Harrogate, tel. 01423 501201.

