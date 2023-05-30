News you can trust since 1836
A rear view of the extended property, that includes an open entertaining barn within its facilities.A rear view of the extended property, that includes an open entertaining barn within its facilities.
A rear view of the extended property, that includes an open entertaining barn within its facilities.

Former village vicar's home made modern and extended, with raft of facilities

This stunning, updated 1920s property within two acres of grounds, comes with an open oak entertaining barn, a tennis court, stables and a paddock, and is for sale within a village close to both Harrogate and Knaresborough.
By Sally Burton
Published 30th May 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:24 BST

The former village vicar's home now displays a bright and modern interior that has been carefully extended, while retaining original features.

From the reception hall with a marble tile floor and guest cloakroom, is a further hallway with store room, and a turned staircase leading up.

Three reception rooms include a drawing room with a triple bay window overlooking the front lawned garden.

There is a dining room, a family room, and a large living and dining kitchen, with fitted units, a central island with granite worktop, and integrated appliances that include an Aga range cooker.

With the roomy dining space is a soft seating area from which double French doors lead out to a rear terrace. A large utility room and a further cloakroom add to the facilities.

A lovely picture window is a feature on the first floor gallery landing, looking over the gardens to open fields beyond.

With the master bedroom is a fitted, walk-in dressing room, and a luxury en suite bathroom.

The remaining bedrooms are served by a contemporary family bathroom and a separate shower room.

Electric gates lead in to the property's grounds, that hold a gym, a tennis court, two timber stables and a garden store, with an adjoining paddock suitable for a pony.

Private seating areas in the gardens behind the house have extensive views, and an oak-framed open barn is ideal for entertaining, or could be adapted for alternative use.Goldsborough is a thriving village with a primary school, pub, church and cricket club.

St Mary's House, Church Street, Goldsborough, is for sale at £1,850,000, with Hopkinsons, Harrogate, tel. 01423 501201.

Looking across the gardens of the house to the views beyond.

1. St Mary's House, Church Street, Goldsborough

Looking across the gardens of the house to the views beyond. Photo: Hopkinsons, Harrogate

The house has a bright and spacious interior.

2. St Mary's House, Church Street, Goldsborough

The house has a bright and spacious interior. Photo: Hopkinsons, Harrogate

The living and dining kitchen with a central island.

3. St Mary's House, Church Street, Goldsborough

The living and dining kitchen with a central island. Photo: Hopkinsons, Harrogate

A relaxed soft seating area with doors out to the terrace and gardens.

4. St Mary's House, Church Street, Goldsborough

A relaxed soft seating area with doors out to the terrace and gardens. Photo: Hopkinsons, Harrogate

