Inside this Grade ll listed open-plan cottage, in a prime Harrogate location
Described by the agents as 'immaculate' inside, The Old Coach House has an open plan interior that is bright and surprisingly spacious.
Its entrance hall leads to a beamed living room with a feature fireplace and a front bay window that looks out over the Stray, and is open plan to the well equipped kitchen with dining area.
From the dining area are French doors which open to a private rear courtyard.
Two sizeable double bedrooms are on the first floor, with the house bathroom, while above, a second floor bedroom with original beams has an en suite shower room.
There's an enclosed forecourt garden, and the fully enclosed courtyard to the rear, which lends itself to dining al fresco or for spending time with family and friends.
The Old Coach House, Devonshire Place, Harrogate, HG1 4AD is priced around £425,000, with North Residential, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
