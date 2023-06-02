News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
The appealing cottage overlooks The Stray and is within a short stroll of town centre amenities.The appealing cottage overlooks The Stray and is within a short stroll of town centre amenities.
The appealing cottage overlooks The Stray and is within a short stroll of town centre amenities.

Inside this Grade ll listed open-plan cottage, in a prime Harrogate location

Offers over £425,000 are invited for this Grade ll listed, three-bedroom cottage that is in a lovely location next to the Harrogate Stray, and within walking distance of the town centre.
By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Described by the agents as 'immaculate' inside, The Old Coach House has an open plan interior that is bright and surprisingly spacious.

Its entrance hall leads to a beamed living room with a feature fireplace and a front bay window that looks out over the Stray, and is open plan to the well equipped kitchen with dining area.

From the dining area are French doors which open to a private rear courtyard.

Two sizeable double bedrooms are on the first floor, with the house bathroom, while above, a second floor bedroom with original beams has an en suite shower room.

There's an enclosed forecourt garden, and the fully enclosed courtyard to the rear, which lends itself to dining al fresco or for spending time with family and friends.

The Old Coach House, Devonshire Place, Harrogate, HG1 4AD is priced around £425,000, with North Residential, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/former-village-vicars-home-made-modern-and-extended-with-raft-of-facilities-4162491

www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-palatial-ps26m-south-harrogate-home-with-an-acre-of-gardens-4157465

The comfortable living room with feature fireplace.

1. The Old Coach House, Devonshire Place, Harrogate

The comfortable living room with feature fireplace. Photo: North Residential, Harrogate

Photo Sales
The kitchen is open plan to the dining room.

2. The Old Coach House, Devonshire Place, Harrogate

The kitchen is open plan to the dining room. Photo: North Residential, Harrogate

Photo Sales
A bright and welcoming hallway leads in to the property.

3. The Old Coach House, Devonshire Place, Harrogate

A bright and welcoming hallway leads in to the property. Photo: North Residential, Harrogate

Photo Sales
The kitchen has a full range of fitted units.

4. The Old Coach House, Devonshire Place, Harrogate

The kitchen has a full range of fitted units. Photo: North Residential, Harrogate

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:HarrogateCoach