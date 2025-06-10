Inside flawless home with upper floor apartment, games room, gym and wine cellar

Built in 2011, South Lodge is privately situated, with a large plot, a gated entrance and stunning gardens.

Despite its quiet and leafy surroundings, it is just a stroll from the town centre and all its amenities.

Meticulously designed, the property features premium fixtures and bespoke finishes throughout.

Some stand out features include a custom-designed engineered oak staircase, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a games room, gym, and a professionally designed wine cellar.

A versatile two-bedroom apartment on the top floor has the potential to be fully self-contained or integrated in to the family home, and is ideal for extended family, guests, or independent living.

The impressive entrance hall with guest cloakroom has double doors open to the main, spacious reception room on the left, while

to the right, the striking open-plan kitchen and dining area is bathed in natural light. There is internal access to the garage from the kitchen.

To the rear of the house is a garden room with a vaulted ceiling and panoramic views over the landscaped rear garden.

Three bedrooms, all with luxury en suites, are on the first floor.

There's a principal suite that also has its own dressing room.

On the second floor is the two-bedroom apartment with an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area, making it a great option for teenagers, extended family, or staying guests.

The lower ground floor holds a private gym, an expansive games or playroom, a swish wine cellar, and a practical utility room.

There is secure gated parking for multiple vehicles to the front of the house, while behind it, meticulously maintained private gardens feature a sun-trap patio, manicured lawns, and established filled borders. There is plenty of space for entertaining.

This five bedroom home is both practical and luxurious, within a quiet, convenient location.

South Lodge, The Oval, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is currently for sale at a price of £2,950,000, with North Residential, Harrogate, tel. 01423 530088​.

