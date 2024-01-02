Inside this £1.45m character home with six bedrooms, a luxury kitchen and gardens

A unique end townhouse, believed to be one of the first properties of its kind in Harrogate, is for sale, close to both town centre shops and restaurants, and The Stray.

Despite its central location, this character home is tucked away in what its current owner describes as a "wooded haven - quieter than many outlying villages".

With six bedrooms, the Victorian property was built in 1860, and is set over four floors, with much of its original charm and features intact.

Extensive lawned gardens with mature planting add further to the appeal.

A main reception hall with colour tiled floors, ceiling cornice and dado rail leads to rooms including a bay-fronted drawing room with a marble fireplace and open fire, stripped wooden floors, and an original ceiling cornice and ceiling rose, fashioned by the home's first owner who was responsible for the plaster work, and lavished great care over it. Arched alcoves to the chimney breast are a further feature.

Double doors lead through to the dining room, with a feature bay, period decorative detail, stripped wooden floors and an open fire fireplace.

The house lends itself well to entertaining, and has been home to just four families. Its current owners have lived there happily for 27 years.

An impressive kitchen with porcelain tiled floor has fitted units with silestone worktops, and integrated Meile appliances.

In the sitting room is an original stone fireplace holding a solid fuel burning stove. Double doors lead to a sun room.

The study has fitted bookshelves and cupboards, while a lower ground floor hallway offers under-stairs seating and storage.

A utility room and a modern shower room complete the ground floor.

Three bedrooms from the first floor landing include a principal bedroom with elevated garden views and a large en-suite with marble tiled floor, a free-standing, claw-foot bath with shower, and double vanity units.

On the second floor are three further bedrooms and a stylish bathroom with a separate walk-in shower.

A split-level, Yorkshire stone flagged sun terrace fronts the property, with mature lawned gardens that lead down to a woodland area.

Courtyard gardens with patios are to the side and rear, and there's a sizeable garage, with plenty of parking space.

This home, in Oak Terrace, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,450,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.

1 . Oak Terrace, Harrogate The entrance hallway with staircase up has a tiled floor and period decorative detail. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Oak Terrace, Harrogate The bay-fronted drawing room has original cornicing and a ceiling rose fashioned by the first owner, who did the plasterwork for the terrace and lavished particular care and attention on this, his own home. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Oak Terrace, Harrogate A spacious dining room, with feature fireplace and a bay window admitting plenty of natural light. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales