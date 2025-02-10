Inside this magnificent £1.5m home with land and stunning views

Set within glorious countryside, it is accessed along a private drive that leads to six period homes.
Its 30ft L-shape sitting room, with wooden floor and panelled walls, includes a cosy fireplace ‘snug’ featuring a log burner.
Next is the bespoke garden room, designed by Vale Garden Houses. It offers spectacular south-facing views across gardens and paddock, to countryside beyond.
A dining room with traditional flagstone flooring, and oak panelling, has a feature fireplace with log burner, while the adjoining country-style kitchen has bespoke forest-green cabinetry, with Quartz worktops, a central island, and an Aga.
A stable door leads to a boot room, the rear garden and a terrace.
There's also a utility, and a w.c..
A vaulted cellar is ideal for wine storage, and a study has bespoke fitted bookshelves.
First floor bedrooms include a main bedroom with exposed timber eaves, fitted wardrobes, and en suite with a free-standing, roll-top bath, and walk-in shower.
Four further bedrooms include one with en suite shower room, and a traditional family bathroom with both bath and shower.
With driveway parking is a detached double garage and a garden store.
Along with two stables, there’s a haybarn and tack room, all adjacent to a paddock with access to woodland.
Another grazing paddock is across the driveway.
The south-facing, walled front garden is lawned with colourful borders, and to the rear is a landscaped garden with a raised terrace, and an entertaining space with firepit.
A Grade I listed well dates back to the 1500’s.
The Old Farmhouse, Summerbridge, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,500,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.
