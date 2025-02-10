The Grade ll-listed Old Farmhouse is in picturesque surroundings close to Harrogate.placeholder image
The Grade ll-listed Old Farmhouse is in picturesque surroundings close to Harrogate.

Inside this magnificent £1.5m home with land and stunning views

By Sally Burton
Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:57 BST
This exceptional home with original fireplaces, exposed timber beams and flagstone flooring, has been carefully modernised to include contemporary comforts.

Set within glorious countryside, it is accessed along a private drive that leads to six period homes.

Its 30ft L-shape sitting room, with wooden floor and panelled walls, includes a cosy fireplace ‘snug’ featuring a log burner.

Next is the bespoke garden room, designed by Vale Garden Houses. It offers spectacular south-facing views across gardens and paddock, to countryside beyond.

A dining room with traditional flagstone flooring, and oak panelling, has a feature fireplace with log burner, while the adjoining country-style kitchen has bespoke forest-green cabinetry, with Quartz worktops, a central island, and an Aga.

A stable door leads to a boot room, the rear garden and a terrace.

There's also a utility, and a w.c..

A vaulted cellar is ideal for wine storage, and a study has bespoke fitted bookshelves.

First floor bedrooms include a main bedroom with exposed timber eaves, fitted wardrobes, and en suite with a free-standing, roll-top bath, and walk-in shower.

Four further bedrooms include one with en suite shower room, and a traditional family bathroom with both bath and shower.

With driveway parking is a detached double garage and a garden store.

Along with two stables, there’s a haybarn and tack room, all adjacent to a paddock with access to woodland.

Another grazing paddock is across the driveway.

The south-facing, walled front garden is lawned with colourful borders, and to the rear is a landscaped garden with a raised terrace, and an entertaining space with firepit.

A Grade I listed well dates back to the 1500’s.

​The Old Farmhouse, Summerbridge, Harrogate​, is for sale at £1,500,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400​.

