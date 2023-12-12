Inside this period home with private gardens, for sale in top Harrogate location

A stunning, detached period home in a prime Harrogate location that is just a stone’s throw from The Stray has entered the housing market.

Known as The Cottage, the three-bedroom home has just over a quarter of an acre of fully enclosed, private gardens on Christ Church Oval, just off Park Parade.

The house has a welcoming entrance vestibule that opens to a light and spacious garden room and reception hall, which in turn leads to a sitting room and a formal dining room.

There’s also a good-sized family breakfast kitchen, a utility room, a guest cloakroom and an enclosed rear courtyard with a useful garden room or home office.

Upstairs the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and there are two further double bedrooms, with a house bathroom.

Sophie Tillisch, branch manager at Dacre, Son and Hartley’s Harrogate office, said: “The Cottage is a magnificent family home that offers lots of potential for buyers to put their own stamp on it.

"There’s a substantial open car port that forms part of the main footprint which provides immediate scope to add over 400 sq. ft into the existing floor area. Any buyer could therefore remodel or extend, subject to securing relevant planning consents.

“The property is also in a highly sought after location. The 200-acre Stray is at the end of the road and Harrogate railway station, as well as all the town’s amenities, are approximately half a mile away, which adds to its appeal.”

Along with manicured walled gardens, remote control gates lead to a large driveway with secure car parking and a detached garage.

Offers in excess of £950,000 are invited for The Cottage, Christ Church Oval, Harrogate.

For more details call 01423 877200 or visit www.dacres.co.uk

