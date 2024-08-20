Inside this picture book cottage in prime village location, a stroll from Knaresborough

Dating back all the way to the 1600s, the attractive home within the village of Scriven is surprisingly roomy, and is arranged over two floors.

The hallway leads in to a beamed sitting room with a Yorkshire stone hearth, that has a high surround, brick interior and

log burning stove within.

Similarly, a large dining room has beams to the ceiling and a log burner to cosy up the room, while a study or optional fourth bedroom has a brick and stone fireplace with log burner, and an alcove fitted bookcase.

In the spacious garden room - a lovely reception and entertaining space - is a glazed elevation with bi-folding doors and Velux roof lights.

The re-fitted breakfast kitchen has contrasting granite and oak worktops, and is made bright by a lantern roof light.

A separate pantry, cloaks area, shower room and rear lobby complete this level.

To the first floor are three double bedrooms, one with its own en suite bathroom, and all with windows looking out over the pretty village green.

There is a family shower room too, situated off the landing.

Set behind a stone wall with the village green stretching to the front, the cottage has a six bar gate that opens to its crunch gravel drive with parking for several vehicles.

A picket gate leads in to the well-stocked and established, lawned cottage garden, while to the rear is an enclosed and private courtyard.

May Tree House, The Green, Scriven, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 9EA is offered for sale at £925,000 with Beadnall Copley estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 503500.

