Inside this stunning country house that's on the market at £1.95m

A stunning country house believed to date back to the 1800s is for sale, with grounds and gardens stretching over 19 acres.
By Sally Burton
Published 4th Apr 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 15:46 BST

Owned by the same family for over 50 years, the property was extended and remodelled in the 1960s and 1970s, and offers great potential to new owners to update and modernise.

South facing, it looks out over miles of unspoilt countryside, yet is close to the many facilities offered in the centres of Ripon, Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Impressive, well maintained gardens and grounds include a tennis court and a wildlife pond bordered by an area of woodland.

There's also a range of useful outbuildings with two stables and a barn.

A sweeping driveway leads up to the house with its integral double garage, and a further double garage.

On entering the house, a grand central reception hall leads to rooms that include a drawing room, a sitting room, dining room, the breakfast kitchen, two walk-in pantries, a utility room, boot room and w.c., a wine cellar and a secondary cloakroom.

From the first floor landing is the main bedroom with two dressing rooms and an en suite bathroom, a box room, a guest bedroom with en suite facility, four further bedrooms and a house bathroom. Another bedroom doubles as a home office.

Gardens and grounds feature extensive lawned areas, with a walled vegetable garden, a wildlife pond and woodland. Paddock land to the north is split into two and covers over 12 acres or 4.96 ha.

Park Green sits between the villages of Bishop Monkton and Littlethorpe, just seven miles from the A1 motorway.

This property in Park Green, Near Bishop Monkton, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £1,950,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423

A spacious breakfasting kitchen.

1. Park Green, Littlethorpe, Near Bishop Monkton, North Yorkshire

A spacious breakfasting kitchen. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

Lovely views from this bay fronted reception room.

2. Park Green, Littlethorpe, Near Bishop Monkton, North Yorkshire

Lovely views from this bay fronted reception room. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

The elegant room in full, with feature fireplace.

3. Park Green, Littlethorpe, Near Bishop Monkton, North Yorkshire

The elegant room in full, with feature fireplace. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

A bright and sizeable dining room with fireplace and period decorative detail.

4. Park Green, Littlethorpe, Near Bishop Monkton, North Yorkshire

A bright and sizeable dining room with fireplace and period decorative detail. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

