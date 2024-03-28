Inside this beautifully extended home with gardens, for sale near Harrogate centre

Despite its proximity to central Harrogate, this home has a stunning private garden – a rare find in this sort of locality.

Its flexible accommodation is set over three floors, with a useful cellar and a garage.

Carefully extended and renovated to stunning effect, the bright and spacious accommodation includes a vestibule with Victorian tiled flooring, leading to an impressive entrance hall with cloakroom off.

A large, bay-fronted drawing room has a working fire and feature fireplace, while a second reception room, currently a dining room, displays a fabulous stained-glass window and an original Victorian fireplace.

To the rear of the property is a cleverly extended dining kitchen with sitting room, that has modern units with integrated appliances, a dual log burning stove, and sliding doors to the garden.

A separate utility room adds to the facilities.

Three first floor double bedrooms include a main suite with a large bay window, and en suite shower room with twin washbasins.

A stylish tiled bathroom is also at this level.

Above are three further double bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, and a main shower room.

Wrought iron gates give entry to the property's enclosed driveway with parking for several cars, and a front garden with planted borders, trees and a lawn.

An exceptional landscaped and private garden to the rear of the house is mainly lawn, with filled borders, and patio seating areas designed to catch the sun. A covered entertaining area is ideal for al fresco dining.

This majestic home in Queens Road, Harrogate, is priced at £1,495,000, with North Residential, Harrogate, tel. 01423 530088.

