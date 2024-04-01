These are the 27 most expensive homes in Harrogate currently for sale on Rightmove - all on the market for more than £1million

The clocks have gone forward, Spring is here and, like much of the wildlife at this time of year, the property market is bursting into life.
By Dominic Brown
Published 1st Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

With the dark winter months behind us, now is the time for many homeowners when they consider making that long-awaited move.

Whether it’s longing for more outdoor space in which to enjoy the warmer weather, or relocating to somewhere that gives them a better work-life balance, Spring is when many people step up their property search.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the 27 most expensive homes in Harrogate that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

This property on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, is on sale with Beadnall & Copley, priced £3,700,000

1. £3,700,000

This property on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, is on sale with Beadnall & Copley, priced £3,700,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Haggs Road, Follifoot, is on sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £3,000,000

2. £3,000,000

This property on Haggs Road, Follifoot, is on sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £3,000,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Church Lane, Pannal, is on sale with Carter Jonas at a guide price of £2,250,000

3. £2,250,000

This property on Church Lane, Pannal, is on sale with Carter Jonas at a guide price of £2,250,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on St James Drive, Harrogate, is on sale with Fine & Country priced £2,000,000

4. £2,000,000

This property on St James Drive, Harrogate, is on sale with Fine & Country priced £2,000,000 Photo: Rightmove

