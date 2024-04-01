With the dark winter months behind us, now is the time for many homeowners when they consider making that long-awaited move.

Whether it’s longing for more outdoor space in which to enjoy the warmer weather, or relocating to somewhere that gives them a better work-life balance, Spring is when many people step up their property search.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the 27 most expensive homes in Harrogate that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . £3,700,000 This property on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, is on sale with Beadnall & Copley, priced £3,700,000 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . £3,000,000 This property on Haggs Road, Follifoot, is on sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £3,000,000 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . £2,250,000 This property on Church Lane, Pannal, is on sale with Carter Jonas at a guide price of £2,250,000 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . £2,000,000 This property on St James Drive, Harrogate, is on sale with Fine & Country priced £2,000,000 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales