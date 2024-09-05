We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:13 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000

1. Rowan Close, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and three bathroom flat is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £925,000

2. Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate

This two bedroom and three bathroom flat is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £925,000 Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £160,000

3. St Marys Avenue, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £160,000 Photo: Zoopla

This nine bedroom and ten bathroom town house is for sale with Nested for £960,000

4. Dragon Parade, Harrogate

This nine bedroom and ten bathroom town house is for sale with Nested for £960,000 Photo: Zoopla

