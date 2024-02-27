Inside this High Birstwith home with 8.5 acres and fabulous views

With five bedrooms and four reception rooms, it also has an open plan kitchen with dining room, a snug and a home office at ground floor level.

A large laundry room, a pantry and a boot room are further useful utilities.

The spacious drawing room stands out in Grasmere House, with its triple aspect, wooden flooring, feature fireplace and two sets of French doors.

Four bedrooms are on the first floor, including the main bedroom with en suite bathroom, fitted storage and French doors to a balcony.

Another bedroom has its own dressing room and en suite bathroom. A modern family shower room is also at this level.

The fifth double bedroom is on the second floor, and has an en suite shower room.

Underfloor heating is fitted to both lower floors, and the property has the advantage of a ground source pump.

Extensive gardens and grounds surround the property, with a barn and garage, and a carport.

Solar panels fitted to the garage roof provide enough electricity to power the electric car charging points.

Paved and gravel terracing features in the lawned gardens, with vegetable plots and a greenhouse, an ornamental pond, a wood-fired hot tub, meadows, planted borders, shrubs and specimen trees.

On the fringe of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, High Birstwith is just five to 10 minutes drive from Harrogate.

Planning permission exists to add another bedroom, extend the family room; and reconfigure parts of the house adding 540 square feet.

Grasmere House, High Lane, High Birstwith, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £2,500,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 205442

