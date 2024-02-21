Inside this high spec, south Harrogate home for sale with annexe and more

Extensively remodelled over time, the five-bedroom, detached 1930s property is set over three floors, with an enclosed lawned garden to the rear.

Its front entrance leads in to a bright reception hall, with staircase leading up. Two large reception rooms also attract natural light through feature bay windows.

These rooms are currently used as a study, and a music room linking to to an open plan family area.

This L-shaped space has games and seating zones, with a dining area that has bi-folding doors. A domed skylight adds to its attractions, as does underfloor heating.

Fitted Shaker-style units with marble worktops and integrated appliances, including two ovens and a gas hob, can be found in the stylish kitchen with central island and breakfast bar.

An attached sky-lit garage is presently a home gym with tv connection, with an adjacent cinema room that has planning approval for an extension if desired.

Four individually styled bedrooms are off the first floor gallery landing, with glass balustrade.

Two bedrooms have en suites, while two have fitted wardrobes. The luxury bathroom includes a Jacuzzi bathtub, a built-in television and bluetooth mirror.

Another second floor bedroom suite displays exposed timber beams. Four skylights add brightness and there is integrated storage, plus a deluxe en suite bathroom.

The studio or annexe comprises a shower room, kitchen area and ancillary accommodation. This facility can not be rented out for commercial gain.

This home is close to shops, schools and transport links. It has no ongoing chain.

72 Leadhall Lane, Harrogate, is priced at £1,500,000, with Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 562531.

