Inside this restored 'picture-perfect' home with stunning, bright interior

It has great space and character, with an additional detached cottage that provides further flexible accommodation, or could be adapted for use as a home office, gym, or to generate income.

An entrance hall in the main house opens into the breakfast kitchen with an open plan dining room, and French doors to the rear patio and gardens.

A utility room and cloakroom add to the facilities.

The dual aspect, split level living room is in the oldest part of the house and has a feature fireplace. A mezzanine above provides more useful space.

From an inner hallway is a door to the wine cellar, a sitting room with feature windows, and an office.

A first floor​ principal bedroom with dressing room ​has a contemporary en-suite, and​ there are two further double bedrooms with the house bathroom.

A spiral staircase ​leads to the topmost landing with eaves storage ​and a large bedroom with skylight windows​, and there’s a modern shower room​.

​Sun-catching gardens are mostly lawn with paved seating areas, a sun deck and a corner feature with a timber arbour that looks out over beautiful countryside.

An electric gated driveway opens to a large parking area before the detached triple garage with electric doors, power, light, and a versatile, spacious loft with skylight windows.

The detached cottage​ with private garden ​is currently​ arranged with a fitted kitchen, dining and lounge area, and a double bedroom with shower room​. A door ​leads to the home gym with ​an exterior door.

​This home in High Street, Hampsthwaite, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is priced at £1,350,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423.

1 . High Street, Hampsthwaite, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire An overview of the property with open Nidderdale countryside to the rear. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . High Street, Hampsthwaite, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire The high spec breakfast kitchen leads to an open plan dining room, and has doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . High Street, Hampsthwaite, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire Large windows bring light and warmth in to this relaxed seating space. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales