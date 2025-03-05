Inside this luxury home with contemporary style, and plunge pool with spa

​A porch and ​bright entrance hall, with original wood flooring and panelling,​ lead in to Clevedon’s stunning interior.

​The handmade​, bespoke kitchen​, designed and installed by RoomRoom Interiors Harrogate​, has a large island with Quartz worktops and a circular​, solid walnut table​.

Miele cooking appliances​ include four ovens, with extractor to the hob​, and ​a wine conditioning cabinet. ​There’s a Quooker​ tap, an integrated dishwasher and​ American style ​fridge.

​A breakfast pantry ​has Quartz worktops, and ​there’s a fitted-out utility room​.

​In the dining room is a double-sided contemporary glass fireplace, ​a bay window ​and built-in seating. Double doors access the south​-facing garden terrace.

A snug ​with feature fireplace has doors ​to the back garden, and the​ living room stretches over 27ft in length​.

An extension to the property holds a plunge pool and spa suite with sauna, shower and changing room. There is also an office, boot room, and the triple car garage.

A grand staircase takes you to the first floor, with bedrooms including a main suite with a panelled wall, a south-facing balcony, a dressing room and a luxury en suite bathroom.

Three of five further bedrooms have en suite facilities, and there's another shower room.

The entire second floor is converted to a studio, bedroom or games room.

Electric gates and a private driveway lead in to the property, that has landscaped, lawned gardens to both front and rear, with terraces and pathways to a rare limestone rockery, woodland and a small beck.

Clevedon, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at £2,895,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

