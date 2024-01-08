Inside this rare-to-the-market cottage near Knaresborough, with luxury fitted kitchen

A carefully improved period cottage which has further potential for extension, is for sale in a sought after village.

The four-bedroom home in Goldsborough has a private garden and off-street parking to enhance its appeal, and offers a rare opportunity to buy a period character home in this area.

A luxury refitted kitchen with underfloor heating is one highlight of the cottage, with fitted units, granite worktops, integrated Bosch appliances that include a double oven, fridge and dishwasher, and a breakfast bar.

From the dining room is a staircase to the first floor, while the sitting room, with windows to two sides, has a feature wood-burning stove with brick chimney breast.A conservatory looks over the private rear garden and there’s a large utility room with potential to create further accommodation.

The recently refitted, deluxe house bathroom has a white bath suite and a separate corner shower cubicle.

On the first floor, the main bedroom has built-in furniture, and an en suite bathroom.

One of two further double bedrooms is currently used as a study and there's a fourth single bedroom.

The property has an attractive arched entrance and gravel driveway, and a workshop with lights and power installed.

To the rear is a lawned garden with mature trees and a further external store.

Situated in the heart of the village, and close to historic Knaresborough, the property is also well placed for the A1 motorway.

This cottage in Station Road, Goldsborough, Knaresborough, is priced at £525,000 and is open to view by appointment only on January 11, 12-2pm, and January 13, 1-2pm.

It is for sale with estate agents Dacre Son and Hartley, Knaresborough's top performing estate agent in the last 12 months, according to Rightmove figures.

During 2023 the company sold more than double the number of homes than its nearest competitor in the HG5 and YO26 postcodes, with a total of 75 sales, and marketed more than a fifth of the 373 homes that sold during the 12-month period across the two postcodes which include Knaresborough town centre and surrounding villages.

Dacre, Son & Hartley has had an office in Knaresborough for 45 years and senior associate, Nick Alcock, who is branch manager at the firm’s Knaresborough office, has worked for the business for 28 years.

Nick said: “With 52 different companies selling homes in the HG5 and YO26 postcodes in the last 12 months, it’s clearly very competitive, but our dominance in the local area is undisputed.

“During 2023 we sold homes ranging in price from £99,950 to £875,000 and this also demonstrates how North Yorkshire’s property market is far more resilient than many predicted, as it transitioned back towards normality following the frenzy during the pandemic.

“Both buyers and sellers are taking a more realistic approach now and ultimately a well-presented property that’s accurately priced with a reputable estate agent that knows the local market inside out will sell.

“Lots of potential movers were waiting to see what happened in 2023 and it’s likely that cheaper mortgages, as lenders continue to compete for business, combined with a steadily increasing choice of property for sale will result in an active market, with consistent and positive sales volumes, in 2024.

“Ultimately Knaresborough and the surrounding villages remain highly sought after places to live and we have lots of potential buyers actively looking for homes in the area."

For further information visit www.dacres.co.uk or call the firm’s Knaresborough office on 01423 864 126.

