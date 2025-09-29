Inside this amazing former vicarage, for sale near Harrogate at £2.5m

A spectacular orangery is a more recent addition, with a vaulted skylight and glorious garden views. Two sets of bi-fold doors open to paved terraces.

From the main entrance is a grand entrance hall with galler​y landing​, that leads to ground floor rooms.

​An impressive dining room​ with a striking bay window has double​ French doors to the sitting room with its feature fireplace, ​and two large sash windows.

Further double doors with modern stained glass windows lead to the​ orangery​.

A spacious, dual-aspect drawing room has a feature fireplace, then within the country kitchen and breakfast room are Shaker-style units and an island, with a quarry tiled floor and an Aga.

The breakfast area opens to a boot room, and an adjacent fitted utility.

From the rear hall is a cloakroom and boiler room, with a concealed staircase to a cellar.

Interconnecting first-floor landings include one with an opaque skylight.

The principal bedroom has fitted cabinetry and a stunning en suite with twin washbasins, a freestanding claw-foot bath, and a walk-in shower.

Three further double bedrooms have en suite facilities, and there’s one smaller bedroom.

Stone pillars and electric double iron gates give entry to the property that has a rear courtyard with parking for multiple vehicles.

A heated triple garage with EV charging point, has a connecting double inspection pit.

It also links to the coach house, a hallway with shower room off, and the studio with courtyard access.

Stairs rise to three office and games rooms with Velux glazing.

​The coach house ​could become a self-contained annexe subject to planning​ approval.

​An attractive part-walled ​and lawned garden surround​s the property​, with a large vegetable garden with raised beds.

There are wra​p​-around and side terraces, while shrub beds and mature trees ​assure privacy.

​Old Vicarage, Church Lane, Burton Leonard, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​, is priced at £2,500,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 205442.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Old Vicarage, Church Lane, Burton Leonard, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ This spectacular orangery was added to the house during refurbishment by the current owners. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Old Vicarage, Church Lane, Burton Leonard, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ The kitchen with breakfast room has a central island and an AGA cooker. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Old Vicarage, Church Lane, Burton Leonard, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ The dining room is well lit by its feature bay window. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Old Vicarage, Church Lane, Burton Leonard, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ A stunning reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales