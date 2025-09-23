The detached Pannal property has established wrap-around gardens and adjoins a golf course.placeholder image
Inside this £2m Pannal home with superb facilities and views

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 16:34 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 16:36 BST
This home in the sought after village of Pannal has exceptional views from its prime location overlooking the golf course.

The individually styled, high spec property has several reception rooms, with views out over its extensive gardens and surrounding countryside.

A spacious dining kitchen is supported by a utility room with gym space, a boot room and a cloakroom.

With glazed doors leading to a sun terrace, the kitchen comprises fitted units with granite worktops, an island unit and breakfast bar. There’s a gas-fired AGA, an integrated dishwasher and a large pantry with a free-standing fridge.

The bay-fronted ​sitting room overlooking the garden has a cosy woodburner within a stone fireplace, while a living room is used currently as a study.

A dining area​ is open plan to the garden​ room ​that has glazed sliding doors to outside.

Upstairs are five double bedrooms, the main one with views over the golf course.

There’s a family bathroom, an en-suite facility and one other modern shower room.

Attractive lawned gardens feature plants and shrubs, with a choice of seating areas.

Electric gates open to a large driveway and the triple stone-built garage with light, power and electric doors.

With a large, ​south-facing patio ​is a further sun terrace accessed from the kitchen, and great for entertaing. An orchard provides fruit from plum, pear and apple​ trees.

The property has an enviable position adjoining Pannal Golf Course, and within easy reach of village amenities which include a primary school, a shop and a railway station offering travel to Harrogate, Leeds, York and London.

​This home in Walton Avenue, Pannal, Harrogate​, is for sale at £2,000,000, with Verity Frearson Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 562531​.

