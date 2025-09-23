Inside this £2m Pannal home with superb facilities and views

The individually styled, high spec property has several reception rooms, with views out over its extensive gardens and surrounding countryside.

A spacious dining kitchen is supported by a utility room with gym space, a boot room and a cloakroom.

With glazed doors leading to a sun terrace, the kitchen comprises fitted units with granite worktops, an island unit and breakfast bar. There’s a gas-fired AGA, an integrated dishwasher and a large pantry with a free-standing fridge.

The bay-fronted ​sitting room overlooking the garden has a cosy woodburner within a stone fireplace, while a living room is used currently as a study.

A dining area​ is open plan to the garden​ room ​that has glazed sliding doors to outside.

Upstairs are five double bedrooms, the main one with views over the golf course.

There’s a family bathroom, an en-suite facility and one other modern shower room.

Attractive lawned gardens feature plants and shrubs, with a choice of seating areas.

Electric gates open to a large driveway and the triple stone-built garage with light, power and electric doors.

With a large, ​south-facing patio ​is a further sun terrace accessed from the kitchen, and great for entertaing. An orchard provides fruit from plum, pear and apple​ trees.

The property has an enviable position adjoining Pannal Golf Course, and within easy reach of village amenities which include a primary school, a shop and a railway station offering travel to Harrogate, Leeds, York and London.

​This home in Walton Avenue, Pannal, Harrogate​, is for sale at £2,000,000, with Verity Frearson Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 562531​.

