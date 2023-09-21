News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
The 2010 property has extensive, secluded gardens.The 2010 property has extensive, secluded gardens.
The 2010 property has extensive, secluded gardens.

Inside this private and luxurious six-bedroom home for sale in south Harrogate

A large home with its own woodland and beck running through the grounds is for sale to the south side of Harrogate.
By Sally Burton
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:03 BST

The privately situated 2010-built property, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, has an electric gated driveway and an extensive front lawned garden with an integral double garage.

A central reception hall with cloakroom and guest w.c. leads through double doors to a triple aspect living room with twin sets of French doors.

These doors open to a stunning and south-facing decked and stone flagged terrace that looks over woodland and down to pretty Stone Rings Beck.

Another stone flagged entertainment terrace is to the rear of the house, with a lawn and private woods beyond.

A second large reception room is of flexible use as a children’s play room, formal dining room or second sitting room.

The kitchen with porcelain tiled floor has modern units, integrated appliances and granite worktops, with a central island.

It extends to a family dining area with a bay window and garden views.

There is a separate utility or boot room with an entrance from the rear garden, and a w.c..

A first floor central landing has a study space fronting a feature window.

There's a principal bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobe and luxury en-suite bathroom, with a free-standing bathtub, a walk in shower and twin basins.

Three further double bedrooms have en suites, with a fifth double bedroom, a separate shower room and a laundry room.

A loft room provides storage space.

On the second floor is a large room with en-suite and velux balcony, ideal for use as a home gym, cinema room, games room or sixth bedroom if required. There is eaves storage space too.

Extensive gardens to three sides of the property offer a high degree of privacy, with private woodland and Stone Rings Beck.

​This home in Stone Rings Close, Harrogate, is priced at £1,700,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-magnificent-manor-with-leisure-and-guest-annexe-for-sale-close-to-harrogate-4341977

www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-modern-new-conversion-with-cottage-and-studio-for-sale-near-harrogate-4334466

This wide stone-paved terrace provides plenty of entertaining space.

1. Stone Rings Close, Harrogate

This wide stone-paved terrace provides plenty of entertaining space. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
There's private woodland and a beck running through the grounds.

2. Stone Rings Close, Harrogate

There's private woodland and a beck running through the grounds. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
A fitted kitchen with granite worktops and a large central island.

3. Stone Rings Close, Harrogate

A fitted kitchen with granite worktops and a large central island. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
A relaxed seating area with doors out to the patio terrace.

4. Stone Rings Close, Harrogate

A relaxed seating area with doors out to the patio terrace. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate