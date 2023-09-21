Inside this private and luxurious six-bedroom home for sale in south Harrogate
The privately situated 2010-built property, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, has an electric gated driveway and an extensive front lawned garden with an integral double garage.
A central reception hall with cloakroom and guest w.c. leads through double doors to a triple aspect living room with twin sets of French doors.
These doors open to a stunning and south-facing decked and stone flagged terrace that looks over woodland and down to pretty Stone Rings Beck.
Another stone flagged entertainment terrace is to the rear of the house, with a lawn and private woods beyond.
A second large reception room is of flexible use as a children’s play room, formal dining room or second sitting room.
The kitchen with porcelain tiled floor has modern units, integrated appliances and granite worktops, with a central island.
It extends to a family dining area with a bay window and garden views.
There is a separate utility or boot room with an entrance from the rear garden, and a w.c..
A first floor central landing has a study space fronting a feature window.
There's a principal bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobe and luxury en-suite bathroom, with a free-standing bathtub, a walk in shower and twin basins.
Three further double bedrooms have en suites, with a fifth double bedroom, a separate shower room and a laundry room.
A loft room provides storage space.
On the second floor is a large room with en-suite and velux balcony, ideal for use as a home gym, cinema room, games room or sixth bedroom if required. There is eaves storage space too.
Extensive gardens to three sides of the property offer a high degree of privacy, with private woodland and Stone Rings Beck.
This home in Stone Rings Close, Harrogate, is priced at £1,700,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.
