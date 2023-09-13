News you can trust since 1836
Inside this modern new conversion, with cottage and studio, for sale near Harrogate

A spectacular new home, skilfully created from two listed stone barns, is for sale within a hillside location that looks out over miles of open countryside.
By Sally Burton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST

With it is a two bedroom guest cottage and adjacent studio, with a garage and stable block, and six acres of grounds.

The unique contemporary home with wooden windows and oil fired central heating is ultra-modern with high spec fixtures and fittings, underfloor heating and smart lighting. All this while retaining many rustic original features.

An integral sound system spreads through several rooms and out to the terrace.

The purpose-built lower ground floor of the main house is set in to the natural slope of the land, and includes a lovely family room, a cinema and a room ideal as a guest bedroom or home office.

A swish Roundhouse Design kitchen with central island and dining area fills an entire barn space, under a vaulted ceiling with oak trusses, while picture windows and doors allow natural light to flood in, while giving stunning outdoor views.

Versatile living space with oak board flooring occupies the alternative side of the property, with a feature fireplace and reception area.

A ground floor bedroom suite, and utility and boot rooms, complete the lower level.

The bespoke staircase to all floors has oak treads and handmade steel balustrades.

Four double bedrooms on the first floor have luxury, contemporary style en suites.

At the entrance to the development is an electrically operated gate, to a driveway that forks to the main accommodation, and to parking in front of the garage.Lawned gardens surround the buildings, with a sandstone patio that faces south and west.

Further lawns and a paddock form the remainder of the six-acre grounds bordered by dry stone walls.

Both the cottage and studio have gardens with views, and a timber breeze house is ideal for entertaining.

Within walking distance of the village of Summerbridge and just a few miles from Harrogate, this property has an enviable location in the heart of Nidderdale.

Ingleby Grange, Summerbridge, Harrogate, is for sale with Savills, York, at a price of £2,750,000.

Call 01904 617800 for more details.

The kitchen island, and bright and airy dining space.

