Inside magnificent manor with leisure and guest annexe, for sale close to Harrogate

This immaculate property in a village south of Harrogate has a bright and spacious interior, with a Georgian influenced architectural style, and a stunning annexe with heated swimming pool.

Its sandstone exterior with sash windows and double column portico make a strong impression, in grounds with entry through electric gates, and a driveway up to the house and two integral garages.

Sets of double doors link reception rooms from the hallway with its polished limestone flooring and chandelier.

A formal living room features a stone fireplace with log burner, then there's a dining room, a snug, and the bespoke Mark Wilkinson kitchen with integrated Miele appliances, a range cooker and a marble breakfast bar.

These rooms all connect to the orangery and to an impressive outdoor terrace, overlooking the gardens.

The orangery and the kitchen with diner both have underfloor heating to their polished limestone floors.

A first floor gallery landing leads to the principal bedroom, with an en suite comprising a free standing bath, twin washbasins, and a walk-in shower. It also has a walk-in wardrobe and access to a tiled terrace overlooking the private rear garden.

Two further bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and share a 'Jack and Jill' en suite.

A fourth bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room. Bespoke plantation-style shutters are fitted to all windows.

Above on the top floor is a large study, with bespoke fitted furniture, that could potentially be another bedroom with en suite.

An annexe links the double garage with the main house and along with the heated indoor pool with mosaic tiling, it holds a games room, a bespoke fitted bar, and a utility room.

Upstairs, a guest apartment has a kitchen, a living room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Within the third-of-an-acre plot, the rear, south-facing garden is lawned with established plants and shrubs, and looks out over green belt land.

Huby Manor, Huby, Harrogate, is for sale with Monroe estate agents, Alwoodley, who invite offers over £2,750,000.

Call 0113 870 4443 for more information.

1 . Huby Manor, Huby, Harrogate The heated indoor swimming pool within the annexe has mosaic tiling. Photo: MARK FREEZER Photo Sales

2 . Huby Manor, Huby, Harrogate The front facade of the property with sandstone exterior and sash windows. Photo: MARK FREEZER Photo Sales

3 . Huby Manor, Huby, Harrogate The fully fitted, Mark Wilkinson kitchen. Photo: MARK FREEZER Photo Sales

4 . Huby Manor, Huby, Harrogate The orangery has bright and versatile space. Photo: MARK FREEZER Photo Sales