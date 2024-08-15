We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:11 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £1,250,000

1. Westminster Crescent, Burn Bridge

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £1,250,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000

2. Dalby Avenue, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £105,000

3. Olive Grove, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £105,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £425,000

4. Sandhill Drive, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £425,000 Photo: Zoopla

