Inside this period character cottage just south of Harrogate, with exceptional valley views

The interesting period property originally dates back to the 1700s, and has a striking oak door to welcome you in to its large and versatile dining hall.

A cloakroom has plumbing for a w.c. if required, then off the hall is a sizeable living room with an exposed brick fireplace and wood burning stove, plus access to an outdoor terrace.

To the front of the cottage, a well equipped, country style dining kitchen has added space and storage in a separate utility room.

The dining room with wood burning stove could also function as a snug off the kitchen.

​Zoned underfloor heating ​runs throughout the ground floor​, with first floor ​radiators fired by an oil condensing boiler.

The roof has been completely replaced with handmade clay roof tiles from Cranleigh in Sussex as seen at RHS Wisley, and new quick​-slide windows and doors are ​three years old.

With three spacious double bedrooms, two of which ​have en-suite bathrooms, ​is a ​spacious family bathroom​. Every room attracts plenty of natural light and has lovely views across surrounding countryside.

​The south-facing front terrace​ capture​s the morning sun and ​has panoramic​ views that stretch all the way down Lower Wharfedale to Almscliffe Crag​.

​On an area of raised deck​ing is a​ charming summer house​, again with gorgeous views, that is currently used as an art studio​.

To the front of the ​cottage is a large double garage with electric door​, two parking spaces​, and a storage room with ​a spiral staircase up to the garden,​ that can convert to a lift.

Just a short drive from the centre of Harrogate, this peaceful and private home is close to local amenities and is within the rural catchment for Harrogate schools.

Scenic country walks are in no short supply.

​The property in Chapel Hill, Kearby, Nr Harrogate, North Yorkshire​, is offered for sale at £995,000, with FSS Property, Harrogate, tel. 01423 501211.

1 . Chapel Hill, Kearby, Nr Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ A pathway leads up to the feature front door, made of solid oak. Photo: FSS Property, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Chapel Hill, Kearby, Nr Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ Beamed living space, with a staircase to the first floor. Photo: FSS Property, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Chapel Hill, Kearby, Nr Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ The bright and spacious dining kitchen. Photo: FSS Property, Harrogate Photo Sales