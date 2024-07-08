Inside this luxurious country house - for sale near Harrogate at £3.15m

Rural views stretch for miles around the property, that includes a fully renovated detached cottage, and a home office, gym and garaging.

Grade ll-listed Manor House dates back to around 1837, when it was built by the Hare-Gill family.

In the late 20th century the Aagaard family renovated the house, and working with the National Trust, restored fireplaces and cornices.

Following extensive refurbishment and modernisation, the property is now an exceptional family home, with original fireplaces and working shutters among its many charms.

Its bright interior comprises a main reception hall with stone flagged floor, and a grand drawing room with open fireplace, moulded half-panelled walls, and French doors to a south-facing terrace.

The study, with fireplace and recessed solid fuel burning stove, has shelving, an oak floor and double doors to outside, while the dining room has an open fireplace and bookshelves, with French doors to the gardens.

In the living kitchen are hand-built Shaker Ovolo units in Porcelain and Carbon, with Miele appliances, a gold-plated Quooker tap, Strata Calcutta Gold Quartz worktops and an island with breakfast bar. Again, the floor is oak, and three sets of French doors lead to the east terrace and gardens. A hand-built bar and drinks cabinet adds the finishing touch.

Further ground floor rooms include a snug with bespoke fitted media wall, and fireplace with recessed solid fuel burning stove.

Off a side lobby are a utility room, a laundry and a cloakroom, while one of two cellars is a vaulted wine cellar - the other being a store and boiler room.

On the first floor is the main bedroom with luxurious en suite and dressing room. The en suite has twin sinks, with a double-ended bath, two-way walk-in shower, and a herringbone Arcobaleno marble floor with underfloor heating. Walls are Empire Grace Blanc Porcelain.

There are three further double bedrooms and a house shower room finished in white Carerra marble.

A large attic has development potential.

Across a gravel courtyard is the cottage, that could be let to provide income.

It includes an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, cloakroom, main bedroom with dressing area and en suite, and a second bedroom with en suite. Patios lie to the front and rear.

Further to the cottage is a gym (with separate stair access) and a double-room office with kitchenette and toilet.

With a Nest controlled oil-fired central heating system, the property is hard wired with superfast broadband, electric entrance gates, CCTV security and alarm system, and garden and pond irrigation supplied from the 20-metre well.

Surrounded by grounds with a copse, high walls and beech hedges, the property has privacy coupled with panoramic views.

There's a courtyard, stone terraces and formal gardens to the south and east.

A double garage, log shed and stone outbuilding with outside toilet provide further storage or workspace.

A Hartley Botanic greenhouse is adjacent to raised vegetable and fruit beds, while a built-in barbeque area is shaded by a sycamore tree.

Wrapped around part of the house is a stone flagged terrace, with planted borders. Steps lead from the terrace to a private lawned garden with beech hedging and trees. Beyond is a paddock with shepherds hut, and a wildlife pond.

Manor House, Crow Hill Lane, High Birstwith, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 2LG, is for sale at £3,150,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

