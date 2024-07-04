IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 21 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at 21 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 21 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:09 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at 21 properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £695,000

1. Park Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £695,000Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Hunters for £325,000

2. Park House Green, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Hunters for £325,000Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £299,950

3. King Edwards Drive, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £299,950Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £495,000

4. Nidd Rise, Birstwith, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £495,000Photo: Zoopla

