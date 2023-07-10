Inside this light-filled £1m barn conversion - for sale in a prime location

A bright barn conversion, in a village that was voted the most desirable place to live in North Yorkshire last year, is on the market.

Walton Head House has a spacious reception hall with a glazed archway, turned staircase and guest cloakroom, with double doors through to the sitting and dining room.

Here there is a stone fireplace with log burner, and a glazed coaching arch with French door that opens into the garden.

Another set of double doors lead in to a comfortable family room, then beyond that is a snug with an exposed stone wall, vaulted ceilings, a cosy multifuel stove and an opening into the conservatory that overlooks the courtyard.

A living and dining kitchen with exposed beams and roof trusses is quite spectacular, with quality units, granite worktops and integrated appliances.

There's a fitted corner breakfasting area, with a tiled floor that flows through to the fitted-out utility room.

At first floor level is a galleried landing that leads to four bedrooms and a house bathroom.

A main bedroom has its own shower room.

Double entrance gates lead in to the driveway and an enclosed stone-paved courtyard. The gravel driveway provides parking and there's an over-sized detached double garage with an adjoining store.

Formal and private gardens around the property include lawns, two stone paved terraces, and manicured boundary hedges.

Research undertaken by Savills for The Telegraph last year revealed Kirkby Overblow, with its views of the lower Wharfe valley, as the 'poshest place' to live in North Yorkshire.

With its proximity to Harrogate, Wetherby and Leeds, it has a thriving community with a church, a primary school and a pub.

This property in Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate, is for sale with EweMove, Yorkshire, at £1 million.

