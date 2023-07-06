News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from July 3.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:15 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £495,000

1. Spencers Way, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £495,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £375,000

2. North Lodge Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £375,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom town house is for sale with Myrings for £375,000

3. Valley Mount, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom town house is for sale with Myrings for £375,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £465,000

4. Town Street, Nidd

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £465,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HarrogateZoopla