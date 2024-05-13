Inside this idyllic riverside home in the heart of Knaresborough

Its impressive frontage is draped with colourful wisteria, and leads in to a bright entrance hall then reception hall that is both grand and welcoming.

Three individually styled double bedrooms are on the ground floor: one has a stylish en suite facility, while two have built-in wardrobes. There is a modern house bathroom too.

On the first floor, described as "jaw-dropping" by the selling agents, is a light and spacious living room that has a fireplace with stone-carved surround and brickwork, holding a multi-fuel stove. River views are showcased through a bank of windows.

The dining kitchen is the hub of the house, with its bespoke units, granite worktops, central island and a large multi oven/hob cream AGA, with further inbuilt appliances.

There is a roomy dining section with relaxed seating beyond, then a utility room and a w.c. .

From the kitchen is access to a lovely outdoor terrace garden, looking down over the peaceful river, with a backdrop of trees.

A short spiral staircase takes you up from the living kitchen to a home study or office that could suit alternative use such as a games room, and finally there’s a master bedroom with balcony overlooking the river, and a full set of windows.

There is a bespoke dressing room, and an en suite bathroom with feature tile and stone work to the walls.

This home in Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £1,300,000, with Windsor Court Properties, Knaresborough, tel. 01423 869584.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire A fabulous sun-terrace garden overlooks the river. Photo: Windsor Court Properties, Knaresborough Photo Sales

2 . Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire A bright and spacious hallway has stairs leading to the first floor. Photo: Windsor Court Properties, Knaresborough Photo Sales

3 . Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire The stylish kitchen with bespoke units and granite worktops has an Aga and a central island. Photo: Windsor Court Properties, Knaresborough Photo Sales