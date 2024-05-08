Inside this luxurious home near Harrogate that's for sale with furnishings included

Southlands Farm is fronted by landscaped, south-facing gardens and lawns which extend to an open two-acre paddock and an eight-acre gated field beyond, that could interest anyone with horses.

Dual entrance driveways lead to parking and a detached triple garage. The second gated entrance creates the potential for development of further living accommodation, or a leisure suite, for example.

An entrance porch to the house opens to a grand reception hall with French stone-flagged floor and bespoke staircase to a gallery landing.

Double doors lead to a 31 ft. sitting room with a feature fireplace, and twin sets of French doors to a south-facing sun terrace.

Also off the hall is a 10-seater dining room with adjoining wine room.

Shaker-style units, high spec appliances, a four-oven Aga and a central island are in the kitchen, with both granite and Iroko wood surfaces.

There is family dining space, bi-folding doors to a private, continental-style courtyard, and a utility room.

The sun room, with gorgeous views, provides flexible living space also suitable as a gym or an additional bedroom with shower room, and a cosy snug with vaulted ceiling flows to a large home office with garden access.

From the first floor landing is a principal bedroom suite, with dressing room and a bathroom with twin basins and walk-in shower.

Three further double bedrooms include one with an en-suite, then there’s a single bedroom or study, and the family bathroom.

The sixth bedroom, with en-suite, is ideal for guests, with its own sitting room and a Juliette balcony overlooking the courtyard.

Underfloor heating runs throughout the house.

Southlands Farm, Bishop Monkton, Harrogate, is for sale at £2,195,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Southlands Farm, Bishop Monkton, Harrogate A continental style courtyard is ideal for outdoor entertaining. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Southlands Farm, Bishop Monkton, Harrogate An impressive hallway with stairs leading to a gallery landing. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Southlands Farm, Bishop Monkton, Harrogate A roomy home office with garden views. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Southlands Farm, Bishop Monkton, Harrogate The high spec kitchen with central island has bi-folding doors to the courtyard. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales