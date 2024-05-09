IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th May 2024, 16:35 BST
There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £850,000

1. Malthouse Lane, Burn Bridge, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £850,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £550,000

2. Mallinson Grove, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £550,000 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £899,950

3. Oakstead Garth, Killinghall, Harrogate

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £899,950 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £500,000

4. Grange Lane, Dacre Banks, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £500,000 Photo: Zoopla

