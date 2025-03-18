Inside this high spec, flexi-living home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms

Designed with energy efficiency in mind, it has a light, modern interior, with what the agent describes as "ingenious storage areas", and a rear lawned garden with decking.

A private driveway with electrically operated gates leads up to the property, with plenty of parking space, established hedging and three topiaries which are piped for water from the main garden tap. A single garage with an electric door is also situated to the front.

You enter the house to a wide entrance hall, with a large coat closet to the right, along with a w.c..

Ground floor rooms and living spaces are bright and spacious, and flow one to another.

Natural light pours in to the open plan kitchen with diner, through several electrically operated skylights, and double bi-fold doors that frame views of the enclosed garden and mature trees. They also provide access to the terrace.

With fitted units are kitchen work surfaces topped in white quartz stone, and integrated appliances.

A snug lies adjacent to the kitchen with views across the garden.

These ground floor areas all have the luxury of underfloor heating.

Also off the hall is a large pantry and utility room with a storage closet.

Two double bedrooms can be found at ground level, along with a study, an additional lounge, and a stylish bathroom.

This ‘wing’ of the house also works well as a private, self-contained guest suite or annexe.

Another wing to the right of the entrance hall has a large boot room and internal access to the garage, that stores the fuel efficient boiler installed in 2021, and with a 12 year warranty.

A glass and wood staircase leads to the upper floor, with high vaulted ceilings, and a great sense of space.

Two double bedrooms off the staircase each have built-in wardrobes, and bedrooms all have en suite facilities.

The main bedroom has a green ethos, with a beautifully finished en-suite bathroom, and a walk-in wardrobe.

There is accessible loft space for additional storage.

A security system covers the whole house.

In the 'suntrap' garden, a low maintenance lawn surrounded by evergreens provides privacy, with space for dining and seating areas.

To the side is an apple tree, and large container plants which are fed from installed water hoses to the main tap. These include two Japanese maples and two bamboo plants.

​This home in Rossett Holt Grove, Harrogate​, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate.

