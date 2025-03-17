Impressive property with five acres, near Harrogate, for sale at just under £4m

In need of full modernisation, Scarah Hill includes leisure facilities with an indoor swimming pool, a detached cottage, and another guest suite. Its views are far reaching and stunning.

The 1930s, south-facing property is just a few miles from Harrogate and close to the lovely village of Ripley.

Planning consent exists, either to demolish and build a new country house set over three floors ,or to extend the existing property.

Scorah Hill's accommodation currently comprises a hallway, drawing room, sitting room, study, family room, cloakroom, dining room, breakfast kitchen, boot room, utility room, general storerooms and wine store.

To the first floor is a principal bedroom with dressing room or fifth bedroom and en-suite bathroom, a guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, two additional double bedrooms, one with an en-suite, the house bathroom and a home office.

The detached cottage within the grounds has its own driveway, and front and rear gardens.

Inside it has an entrance hall, a sitting room, breakfast kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The guest annexe is a self-contained studio above the detached garage which includes a bedroom, kitchen area and bathroom.

An impressive indoor swimming pool is accessed from the main house, and has changing rooms plus a plant room.

Electronic entrance gates open to a winding driveway that leads to a turning area with water feature.

There is garaging for four vehicles, outbuildings and an area for the tennis court to be reconstructed, all within five acres of well-maintained gardens and grounds.

Ripley has a range of excellent amenities.

Scarah Hill, Ripley, Harrogate, is for sale at £3,995,000, with Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

2 . Scarah Hill, Ripley, Harrogate The property includes a detached cottage, well maintained gardens and grounds, and it has stunning views. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Scarah Hill, Ripley, Harrogate This three-bedroom detached cottage with front and rear gardens forms part of the property. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Scarah Hill, Ripley, Harrogate Electric gates open to a winding driveway through the grounds to the house. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate Photo Sales